DU Hires New Women’s Hoops Coach With Basketball In His Blood

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver women’s basketball team has a new head coach.
Jim Turgeon is making the trip up Interstate 25 from Colorado State University-Pueblo to take over the program.
Turgeon has basketball in his blood. His father was a high school coach and his brother Mark was a star at Kansas and now coaches at Maryland.
“Of course Mark’s success has been great … maybe in the state of Kansas it’s a bigger name than anywhere else, but I’m very proud to be a Turgeon because I think we’re good people … who just happen to be good coaches,” Turgeon said.