DU Hires New Women’s Hoops Coach With Basketball In His Blood

March 28, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Denver Pioneers, Jim Turgeon, University of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver women’s basketball team has a new head coach.

new du coach transfer DU Hires New Womens Hoops Coach With Basketball In His Blood

Jim Turgeon (credit: CBS)

Jim Turgeon is making the trip up Interstate 25 from Colorado State University-Pueblo to take over the program.

Turgeon has basketball in his blood. His father was a high school coach and his brother Mark was a star at Kansas and now coaches at Maryland.

turgeon sound 5pm transfer DU Hires New Womens Hoops Coach With Basketball In His Blood

Jim Turgeon (credit: CBS)

“Of course Mark’s success has been great … maybe in the state of Kansas it’s a bigger name than anywhere else, but I’m very proud to be a Turgeon because I think we’re good people … who just happen to be good coaches,” Turgeon said.

LINK: Read More On DenverPioneers.com

