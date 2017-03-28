TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-70 is closed just west of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple accidents

Police Track Down Car Theft Suspect, Find Body Of Teen In Home

March 28, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Longfellow Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police found a body inside a home while looking for a car theft suspect.

The discovery was made on Longfellow Drive on Monday.

bodyinhome 1 Police Track Down Car Theft Suspect, Find Body Of Teen In Home

(credit: KKTV)

Police responded to a home where the stolen car was parked and talked to the person who lives there. Police were able to find the car theft suspect hiding in a room. After arresting him officers found a man’s body in a separate room. He’s been identified as 19-year-old Dezmin Nunez.

Police arrested the people inside.

The Gazette reports the death is not considered suspicious.

The car theft suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia