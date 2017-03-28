Police Track Down Car Theft Suspect, Find Body Of Teen In Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police found a body inside a home while looking for a car theft suspect.
The discovery was made on Longfellow Drive on Monday.
Police responded to a home where the stolen car was parked and talked to the person who lives there. Police were able to find the car theft suspect hiding in a room. After arresting him officers found a man’s body in a separate room. He’s been identified as 19-year-old Dezmin Nunez.
Police arrested the people inside.
The Gazette reports the death is not considered suspicious.
The car theft suspect’s name hasn’t been released.