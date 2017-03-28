Boys & Girls Club Kids Get VIP Look At CSU Campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver got a chance to see Colorado State University’s campus on Tuesday.
It’s part of an annual event that promotes higher education and encourages kids to go to college.
“I think it’s really cool and inspiring to be able to hear that all these people came from different backgrounds but yet they all had something in common,” said Judith Arajoy, a high school junior.
The students got to tour the Academic Village, the Lory Student Center and the outdoor Student Recreation Center.