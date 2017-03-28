Boys & Girls Club Kids Get VIP Look At CSU Campus

March 28, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Academic Village, Boys And Girls Club, Boys And Girls Club Of Metro Denver, Colorado State University, Lory Student Center, Student Recreation Center

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver got a chance to see Colorado State University’s campus on Tuesday.

It’s part of an annual event that promotes higher education and encourages kids to go to college.

generic colorado state university Boys & Girls Club Kids Get VIP Look At CSU Campus

(credit: CBS)

“I think it’s really cool and inspiring to be able to hear that all these people came from different backgrounds but yet they all had something in common,” said Judith Arajoy, a high school junior.

csu boys and girls club 6vo transfer Boys & Girls Club Kids Get VIP Look At CSU Campus

(credit: CBS)

csu boys and girls club 6vo tran9sfer Boys & Girls Club Kids Get VIP Look At CSU Campus

(credit: CBS)

The students got to tour the Academic Village, the Lory Student Center and the outdoor Student Recreation Center.

LINK: Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia