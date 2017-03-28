Best Upcoming Charity Events In Denver

By Deb Flomberg

If you enjoy going out for an evening of fun entertainment or great food, but you aren’t sure it’s always worth the price, here are five upcoming events that all benefit truly worthwhile causes. There are lots of great charity events happening in Denver throughout the year, so you can still get a great night out with someone special, but the money you spend will be benefiting an important cause or charity. As you’re planning your upcoming schedule, here are five great charity events to consider for your calendar.

Flavors of Denver

Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum

7111 E. Academy Blvd

Denver, CO 80230

(303) 988-4388

www.go.liverfoundation.org

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $250 per person

Enjoy a lively evening filled with lots of flavors from some of the best chefs in the state with Flavors of Denver at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. This one-night event brings a top local chef to prepare a multi-course dinner at your table while showcasing signature dishes from culinary experts. All the proceeds from the evening benefit the American Liver Foundation, so you’ll also be helping out a truly worthwhile cause. In addition, there will be a silent auction to help raise additional funds. All of this, plus an evening at one of Denver’s most interesting museums? It’s a fantastic night out for a special occasion while celebrating an important cause.

MS Adult Prom 2017

Courtyard Marriott Cherry Creek

1475 S. Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80222

(720) 854-8012

Date: April 8, 2017

Price: $25 per person/$40 per couple

If you’ve always wanted to re-live your own prom experience as an adult, here’s your chance to do so while supporting an incredibly worthwhile cause. The MS Adult Prom is sponsored by MSterious Miracles and it’s an entire prom experience for adults with food by Ruth’s Chris Steak House, casino games, drinks, a silent auction, raffles and more. Put on your best gowns, dig out your stylish suits and have a great evening while you raise funds for MS. Your admission includes food, drinks and one entry to the blackjack and Texas Hold’em games. In addition, anyone with MS receives free admission to the event.

Uncorked Reserve 2017

Denver Art Museum

100 W. 14th Ave Parkway

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 913-0034

www.denverartmuseum.org

Date: April 8, 2017

Price: Individual seats start at $400

This elegant and exciting evening is the Denver Art Museum’s annual Spring fundraising event, celebrating both creativity and wine while raising funds for the museum’s many different exhibitions and programs. The evening begins with a silent auction and a cocktail reception in the main pavilion. It’s then followed by a four-course seated dinner by Kevin Taylor catering, with exceptional wine pairings for each course. The auction includes everything from experiences to travel packages, art collections and much more. Following dinner, you can visit the Uncorked AFTERGLO party with live music, cocktails and more. It’s a great event supporting one of the most important museums in the state.

Performance Hearts

Syntax Physic Opera

554 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

(720) 456-7041

www.physicopera.com

Date: April 10, 2017

Price: Tickets range from $10 to $15

How about a variety/talent show for a good cause? Performance Hearts is a special kind of talent show in which the artists take turns doing what they do best, but for a great cause. You’ll find everything from dancing to comedy, hula hooping and much more, all while supporting the American Transplant Foundation – as 80 percent of the proceeds will go to people waiting for or recovering from organ transplants. Reserve your tickets early at the lovely Syntax Physic Opera and enjoy a unique evening you can also feel good about.

Dining Out For Life

Restaurants Throughout Denver

Denver, CO

www.projectangelheart.org



Date: April 27, 2017

Price: Varies per restaurant

Visit one of a select list of local, participating restaurants on April 27 for Dining Out for Life, when 25 percent of your bill will be donated to Project Angel Heart’s home-delivered meals program, which prepares and delivers special medically-tailored meals to clients living with HIV/AIDS. The full list of participating restaurants includes everything from brunch and breakfast spots to lunch, dinner and even local breweries, so you can participate several times in one day if you like. This great annual event is a fun way to support a worthy cause just by doing what you already love to do – enjoy a nice evening out at a great local restaurant. Check the Project Angel Heart website for the full list of participating restaurants.

