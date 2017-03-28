April The Giraffe Temporarily Goes Offline

DENVER (CBS4) – Our April the giraffe live feed temporarily went offline Tuesday due to some technical difficulties.
It appears too much April wore out our system, which had required a software update for a couple of weeks.
We’d been unable to perform the update due to 24/7 streaming, but our IT wizards were able to get the new software installed so we could resume our live stream.
The outage lasted less than an hour in total.
