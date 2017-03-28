April The Giraffe Temporarily Goes Offline

March 28, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – Our April the giraffe live feed temporarily went offline Tuesday due to some technical difficulties.

It appears too much April wore out our system, which had required a software update for a couple of weeks.

We’d been unable to perform the update due to 24/7 streaming, but our IT wizards were able to get the new software installed so we could resume our live stream.

The outage lasted less than an hour in total.

