Amazon Delivery Drivers Say Their Checks Are Bouncing

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Some drivers around the country who deliver Amazon.com packages say their checks are bouncing. They come from a subcontractor for the internet giant.

David Colletti of Fountain is currently out approximately $22,000. He owns trucks that deliver Amazon packages for a Texas subcontractor called Hot Route Delivery Specialists.

“I’m irate. I’ve been going through this for six weeks,” Colletti told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

He is far from alone. In Texas, Wes Brown says he is owed $5,000.

“I’m just in a bind and trying to work my way out of it,” Brown said.

David Anderson has bad checks for $4,300 and couldn’t pay rent.

“I lost an apartment,” Anderson said.

The owner of Hot Route Delivery is Chris Cassels. Visits by drivers to his Fort Worth office have produced no results.

“Every day I go there he says, ‘Just give me one more day,’” one driver told CBS station KTVT Dallas.

“The guy does everything he wants to. He is eating well, real well,” another driver complained.

Hot Route Delivery explained it this way in a statement: “Due to the loss of a significant client our company is experiencing cash flow challenges. We regret that the situation has had impact on even one of them.”

But for those like David Colletti, they just want to be paid.

“Were you warned the check was going to bounce?” Sallinger asked him.

“No warning whatsoever,” Colletti replied, adding, “If he knew he was going to have problems, why was he sending checks out to everybody?”

Amazon issued a statement saying it has been assured the drivers will be paid and Hot Route Delivery will be dropped.

J.W. Logistics Statement

“We have been actively reaching out in an effort to identify drivers who have been not been paid by Hot Route Delivery Specialists. This includes meeting with several dozen drivers in multiple markets. We’ve gathered detailed information regarding outstanding payments drivers are due and continue working with them to resolve this situation. If drivers have not already done so, we ask that they contact us directly at corporate@jwlogistics.com for assistance.”

Official J.W. Logistics Statement

“These drivers are an incredibly valuable link to providing best-in-class service to our customers. We no longer have a relationship with this carrier and have helped drivers transition to other companies. We have also met with drivers one-on-one to help them resolve their gap in payment. These drivers provide excellent service and we will continue to work with them throughout this transition.”

Statement from Amazon

“Our third-party service provider has assured us that drivers for their subcontractor, hot route, will be fully paid for their work and they will no longer utilize the subcontractor.”

Statement From Hot Route Delivery Specialists

“Due to the loss of a significant client our company is experiencing cash flow challenges. In our industry the vendors/contractors are the back bone to our organization. We regret that the situation has had impact on even one of them. At this time our team is working with contractors/vendors to make arrangements to pay each in full. To facilitate quick handling of payment issues we are asking that our vendors/contractors exhibit a bit more patience and submit any and all requests to us at: contracting@hotroutedelivery.com. With the assistance of new investors and a change in our finance company we are confident that vendors/contractors will get paid in full and that this will be behind us all sooner rather than later.”

