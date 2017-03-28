A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A well-known face is a hometown hero in the mountains after bringing home the gold.

Most people in the resort town know Sue White as the lady with all the hugs.

“A special person in everyone’s hearts in our community,” Julie Taulman with Adaptive Action Sports said. “And to have Sue White represent Steamboat in Austria, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

After winning a local, regional, and national to get the spot on the team, Sue White headed to the World Winter Games last week in Austria. And she flew home with some major carry-on bling.

“Proud of my gold medal!” White said.

“All of us in our community that work with some of our people with disabilities are so proud that we can show everyone out there everything that people can achieve,” Taulman said.

With her first place finish on the slalom course behind her, White is now focused on training even harder, training alongside coaches who dedicate their time to helping Special Olympians achieve.

“They trained me a lot for me to get the gold medal,” White said.

White has worked at a grocery store for 17 years, but is now taking some time to rest and get over her jet lag, but promises to be back on the ski hill soon.