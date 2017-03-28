A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

March 28, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Adaptive Action Sports, Julie Taulman, Routt County, Special Olympics, Steamboat Springs, Sue White, World Winter Games

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A well-known face is a hometown hero in the mountains after bringing home the gold.

Most people in the resort town know Sue White as the lady with all the hugs.

“A special person in everyone’s hearts in our community,” Julie Taulman with Adaptive Action Sports said. “And to have Sue White represent Steamboat in Austria, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

winter olympics gold medalist 5pkg frame 392 A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

Julie Taulman (credit: CBS)

After winning a local, regional, and national to get the spot on the team, Sue White headed to the World Winter Games last week in Austria. And she flew home with some major carry-on bling.

winter olympics gold medalist 5pkg frame 227 A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

Sue White (credit: CBS)

“Proud of my gold medal!” White said.

 

“All of us in our community that work with some of our people with disabilities are so proud that we can show everyone out there everything that people can achieve,” Taulman said.

winter olympics gold medalist 5pkg frame 1802 A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

Sue White (credit: CBS)

winter olympics gold medalist 5pkg frame 2145 A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

Sue White (credit: CBS)

With her first place finish on the slalom course behind her, White is now focused on training even harder, training alongside coaches who dedicate their time to helping Special Olympians achieve.

“They trained me a lot for me to get the gold medal,” White said.

White has worked at a grocery store for 17 years, but is now taking some time to rest and get over her jet lag, but promises to be back on the ski hill soon.

winter olympics gold medalist 5pkg frame 938 A Special Person Becomes A Hometown Hero After Bringing Home The Gold

(credit: CBS)

 

