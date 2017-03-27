COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU hockey coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Victims Of Possible Random Attacks Could Have Permanent Injuries

March 27, 2017 5:05 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Two victims of what appears to be random attacks on three men in Denver could have permanent injuries.

The attacks happened around 1 a.m. last Monday in a restaurant parking lot on Federal Boulevard near Arkansas Avenue. Police said the attacks lasted more than 30 minutes.

One of the victims told police he woke up to find someone kicking his head. He ended up with bleeding on the brain.

“He managed to flag down a Denver police officer, who upon investigation of the area found a second, unconscious, victim, in the parking lot, along with several pools of blood. A third victim was subsequently identified,” police said in a statement.

The second victim could be permanently disfigured but the third victim is going to be okay.

Emmanuel Leon (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors have charged Emmanuel Leon, 19, for the attacks. He’s charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and one count of assault in the third degree. He scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

It’s not clear what provoked the attacks.

The victims’ names and ages haven’t been released.

