Signs Of Spring Popping Up In Colorado’s National Parks

DENVER (CBS4) – Spring has sprung in Colorado’s national parks.
In Mesa Verde National Park, “evidence of spring has arrived in the park as the sound of songbirds mix with the increasing laughter and chattering of visitors exploring the museum, trails, and taking in the spectacular views of ancient cliff dwellings.”
Colorado National Monument posted to Facebook that they’re already starting to see blooming wildflowers.
Winter hasn’t quite let go of the Sand Dunes, with a stunning coating of snow, “but this March has been exceptionally warm and dry until now.”
Unfortunately, for Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the first animals to show themselves are ticks:
Farther to the north, in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in Wyoming, while snow is melting and opening up roadways for people and animals alike, rangers are finding collapsed structures from heavy snowfall, like this porch roof at the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center.
RELATED: The Latest Weather Conditions