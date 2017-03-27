Refugee Children Outfitted With Donated Clothing

March 27, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Denver Health Foundation, Denver Health Medical Center, Kalkidan Dereje, Lowry Community Health Center, Refugees

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of refugee children have new clothes thanks to the Denver Health Foundation.

The group held its second “Refugee Outreach Event” Sunday.

lowry refugee clothes 10sotvo frame 471 Refugee Children Outfitted With Donated Clothing

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers helped outfit children with donated coats, pants, shoes, and more.

Some volunteers say it was a humbling experience.

“To get some clothes, hygiene, shoes…things that they usually don’t get like how we’re privileged. We’re trying to give them a chance to get the things we have everyday,” said Kalkidan Dereje.

lowry refugee clothes 10sotvo frame 77 Refugee Children Outfitted With Donated Clothing

Kalkidan Dereje (credit: CBS)

All items were free-of-charge for refugee families.

The families are being treated by Denver Health at its refugee clinic in the Lowry Community Health Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia