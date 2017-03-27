Refugee Children Outfitted With Donated Clothing

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of refugee children have new clothes thanks to the Denver Health Foundation.

The group held its second “Refugee Outreach Event” Sunday.

Volunteers helped outfit children with donated coats, pants, shoes, and more.

Some volunteers say it was a humbling experience.

“To get some clothes, hygiene, shoes…things that they usually don’t get like how we’re privileged. We’re trying to give them a chance to get the things we have everyday,” said Kalkidan Dereje.

All items were free-of-charge for refugee families.

The families are being treated by Denver Health at its refugee clinic in the Lowry Community Health Center.