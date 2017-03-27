Plow Driver Clears Way For Ambulance On A Call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shows a plow driver clearing the road for an ambulance during our snowstorms last Friday.

The paramedic on the call recorded the video.

She says they were responding to a life-threatening call Friday morning, but their route was blocked by cars stuck in the snow.

That’s when they noticed the city plow and asked for help.

“We were not expecting him to plow us past the hill,” EMT Lisa Palmerton said. “When he kept going we decided to stay right behind him to make sure we could make it to where we were going.”

Plow driver Joshua Preather didn’t stop there, either.

“While we were in with the patient he took it upon himself to salt and shovel the sidewalk so we could make it back out,” Palmerton says.

With Preather plowing the way, the medics followed him all the way to the hospital.

Due to privacy laws, the crew is not allowed to release information on the patient’s condition.