Latest Forecast: More Rain And More Snow Several Times This Week.

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The main storm track over the Rocky Mountain region has stayed north of Colorado for most of this month. Late last week the track shifted south to move directly over our state and it doesn’t show signs of shifting again anytime soon. And therefore we have numerous chances for rain this week in the Denver area. The best chance will be late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

At this time we expect the snow level to drop no lower than about 6,000 feet. And therefore for most of the metro area all the precipitation will be rain. For locations above 6,000 feet including the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties as well the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer Counties, the precipitation will change to snow late Tuesday. Snowfall forecasts are widely different between the various weather models but as of Monday morning, we generally expect 4-7″ between 6,000 and 9,000 feet.

Mountain areas above 9,000 feet will see more with 6-12 ” at most of the ski areas from Monday night through midday Wednesday. Winter driving conditions and significant delays will be possible along all mountain roads during the period.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry before more rain and snow arrives for Friday and Saturday. The snow level may be lower with that system and therefore at least a rain/snow mix is possible below 6,000 feet going into the weekend. And it could be all snow. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.