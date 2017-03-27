Joseph On Raiders: ‘You Feel Bad For The Fans’

PHOENIX (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vance Joseph commented on the Raiders moving to Las Vegas.

Their relocation was announced midday at Monday after NFL owners voted 31-1 to move the team, Miami being the only one against it.

In regards to the move, Joseph said that “obviously Oakland fans are great fans, and you feel bad for the fans. This game is about the fans. They’re losing a great franchise in Oakland.”

Coach Joseph on the @RAIDERS' move to Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/6SEwmFLKke — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 27, 2017

“But, whatever is best for the league moving forward,” Joseph added. “Vegas is a great city. Everyone loves to go to Vegas, so to have football in Vegas is going to be new, but exciting.”

Earlier in the day, before the vote occurred, Broncos President Joe Ellis said that “it [would be] three teams that have moved in the last [14 months]. We’re affected by two of those moves, which were great trips for us … so it’ll be different. But I understand the reasons and the motivations.”