Football Coach’s Firing Discussed By CU Leaders In Lengthy Meeting

March 27, 2017 10:57 PM
By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Board of Regents spent an entire day listening to preliminary findings of an investigation into the handling of the firing of an assistant football coach.

Joe Tumpkin was asked to resign in January which was about a month after his ex-girlfriend first was said to have notified head coach Mike MacIntyre of allegations she had been beaten repeatedly.

Tumpkin remained on the staff until university officials were notified that the former girlfriend had filed a restraining order against Tumpkin. He was allowed to call defensive plays during CU’s appearance in the Alamo Bowl in late December.

tumpkin assault 6pkg tran9sfer Football Coachs Firing Discussed By CU Leaders In Lengthy Meeting

Joseph Tumpkin (left) (credit: CBS)

The Board of Regents hired a Philadelphia based law firm to investigate whether the university, including MacIntyre, Athletic Director Rick George and Chancellor Phil DiStefano followed proper protocol.

One issue is whether the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance should have been notified.

gettyimages 624429076 master Football Coachs Firing Discussed By CU Leaders In Lengthy Meeting

Head Coach Mike MacIntyre (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Renewal of MacIntyre’s multi-million dollar contract renewal has been held up pending the outcome of the investigation. A university spokesman has acknowledged the matter “could have been handled better.”

No details of the day-long briefing to the Board of Regents were made public. The board has asked the attorneys to present a written report. The board indicated in a statement that it would “take appropriate action based on the evidence.” The report will also be made public.

cu tumpkin allegations 10pkg transfer Football Coachs Firing Discussed By CU Leaders In Lengthy Meeting

Joseph Tumpkin (credit: CBS)

Tumpkin faces criminal charges of domestic violence. His former girlfriend claimed she was beaten more than 100 times during the three years they were involved in a relationship.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

