Denver’s Dobby Is Showing ‘Great Progress’

March 27, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Denver Zoo, Dobby, Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has some good news on Dobby the giraffe.

They posted the update to Facebook this weekend, saying “his recent medical exam showed great progress.”

Since his last check, Dobby has gained more than 32 pounds and grown at least five inches.

His blood work has also returned to normal levels.

RELATED: Your Questions Answered On Dobby The Giraffe

Dobby was born on Feb. 28 and, like April in New York, has become a bit of a sensation, receiving attention from around the globe.

It wasn’t such a smooth start for him, though, as he was initially unable to stand and nurse on his own.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia