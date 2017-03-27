Denver’s Dobby Is Showing ‘Great Progress’

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has some good news on Dobby the giraffe.
They posted the update to Facebook this weekend, saying “his recent medical exam showed great progress.”
Since his last check, Dobby has gained more than 32 pounds and grown at least five inches.
His blood work has also returned to normal levels.
Dobby was born on Feb. 28 and, like April in New York, has become a bit of a sensation, receiving attention from around the globe.
It wasn’t such a smooth start for him, though, as he was initially unable to stand and nurse on his own.