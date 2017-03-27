CU To Hold Closed-Door Meeting To ‘Receive Legal Advice’

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents will hold a closed-door meeting Monday.
This comes as the university prepares to receive the results of an investigation into the school’s handling of domestic violence allegation against former assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin.
An outside law firm is expected to release the results of that review soon.
The investigation is looking into whether CU officials violated campus policy by failing to report the abuse allegations.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports that the agenda for Monday’s meeting includes time for the board to “discuss a personnel matter” and “receive legal advice on specific matters.”
The school has not commented on the subject of the meeting.