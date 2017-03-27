COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU hockey coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Protects Marijuana Use While Patients Await Trial

March 27, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Marijuana, Medical Marijuana

DENVER (AP) — Marijuana use shouldn’t be banned while people await trail. That’s according to a bill that passed the Colorado Legislature Monday.

The bill applies only to medical marijuana patients, not all defendants. But the bill forbids a court from saying that criminal defendants who are marijuana patients must abstain from pot as a condition of bond.

The measure has already passed the Senate and now awaits the signature of Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is expected to agree to the idea.

Colorado has already decided that marijuana use shouldn’t be off-limits for people on probation.

A fiscal analysis prepared for lawmakers says the bond measure won’t cost any money. That’s because pot abstention isn’t usually a condition of bond.

