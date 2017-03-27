City To Hold Study Session On Sanctuary City Status

Latest Forecast: More Rain And More Snow Several Times This Week. Monday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and dry. Then a chance for rain returns Monday night and chances will continue through most of the week.

Evacuee Sad To Learn Fire Was Allegedly Result Of 'Messing Around'An employee who had to evacuate from a day care center where she works after a wildfire broke out this week says she's disheartened to learn of the arrests of two people on arson charges.