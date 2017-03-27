City To Hold Study Session On Sanctuary City Status

March 27, 2017 8:36 AM
Adams County, Arapahoe County, Aurora, Colorado People's Alliance, Ice, Illegal Immigration, Sanctuary City, Undocumented Immigrants

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s city council will hold a special study session on its status as a sanctuary city.

There will be no public comment allowed at the meeting.

In response, the Colorado People’s Alliance has organized a press conference before the session to show support for the immigrant community.

The White House recently released a list of cities ICE says are not cooperating with requests to detain undocumented immigrants.

The Aurora Detention Center is on that list.

City Council’s meeting begins at 5 p.m., with the press conference happening outside of the Aurora municipal building at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

