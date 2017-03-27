COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU hockey coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Cigarette Aids Authorities In Tracking Down Murder Suspect

March 27, 2017 4:32 PM
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A cigarette helped police track down a man accused of murder in Centennial.

Nicholas Locascio, 29, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Doe in the head outside a business on South Jordan Road last week.

nicholas locascio arrested centennial shooting from arapco so

Nicholas Locascio (credit: Arapahoe County)

Witnesses saw Locascio run from the scene. He was found a few hours later outside a 24 Hour Fitness gym. Police say they found clothing that matched witness descriptions in his car, including a t-shirt under the car seat and shoes.

doe

Justin Doe (credit: Facebook)

Packs of cigarettes were also in the car that matched the brand of one found under the victim’s body.

