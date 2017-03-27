Breast-Fed Children Not Necessarily Smarter, Study Finds

CBS Local – Researchers in Dublin found that difference in intelligence for kids who are breast-fed compared to those who are not is negligible.

“[The difference] wasn’t big enough to show statistical significance,” said study author Lisa-Christine Girard, a child-development researcher at University College Dublin, via NPR.org. “We weren’t able to find a direct causal link between breast-feeding and children’s cognitive outcomes.”

According to the Journal of Pediatrics, they tested 8,000 children at the ages of three and five in Ireland, finding that at age three, the breast-fed kids were a bit less hyper-active, though that evened out by age five.

Girard continues to say that due to the eclectic amount of factors that go into intelligence, their “findings are not overly surprising.”

“For example, mothers who breast-feed typically have higher levels of education,” said Girard. “How many books are in the home, how much time is spent reading?”

Obviously this study is just one of many as researchers look to improve the knowledge surrounding the subject of breastfeeding.

“This has been a debate for over 100 years, and we’re working hard to understand the complete picture,” said Girard.