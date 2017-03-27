Authorities Say Person Of Interest Sought In Small Wildfire

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a wildfire that burned less than a square mile in Park County might have been started by recreational shooting, and they’re looking for a person of interest.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Park County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they want to speak to the driver of a silver Chevrolet pickup about the March 17 fire in the Pike National Forest.
No one has been arrested. Authorities have asked anyone with information about the pickup to contact them.
Additional Resources
U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement: 303-275-5610.
Park County Sheriff’s Department: 719-836-2494.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
