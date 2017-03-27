Authorities Say Person Of Interest Sought In Small Wildfire

March 27, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Park County, Park County Sheriff', Recreational Shooting, U.S. Forest Service, Wildfires

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a wildfire that burned less than a square mile in Park County might have been started by recreational shooting, and they’re looking for a person of interest.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Park County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they want to speak to the driver of a silver Chevrolet pickup about the March 17 fire in the Pike National Forest.

(credit: Park County Sheriff’s Office)

No one has been arrested. Authorities have asked anyone with information about the pickup to contact them.

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement: 303-275-5610.

Park County Sheriff’s Department: 719-836-2494.

