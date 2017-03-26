More Concerns After Sexual Assault Near Fraternity House

By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4) – Another reported sexual assault at the University of Denver has campus safety officers reminding students to travel in groups.

The report came in shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday of the attack that happened in an alley area behind a fraternity.

According to the email sent to students, the suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with thin build with a scruffy face. He was wearing a black jacket and white shirt. The suspect was last seen running northeast away from ZBT fraternity area.

DU officials confirm they responded overnight along with Denver police officers but could not locate the suspect.

DU safety officials are asking students to not travel alone and to remain in well-lit areas.

CBS4 spoke with several students Sunday as many returned back to campus from spring break. They said they are concerned and taking the warnings seriously.

“This is not the first of these and it makes me mad this happened right outside my building,” a student who did not want to give her name or appear on camera told CBS4.

Additional Information From The University Of Denver

Campus Safety is available for foot escorts. Call (303) 871-2334 to request an escort on or near campus. Report emergencies or suspicious activity to Campus Safety at (303) 871-3000.

