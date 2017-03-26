Rockies Add Mark Reynolds Back To Roster, Put Bettis On 60-Day DL

March 26, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockie, Ian Desmond, Mark Reynolds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of first baseman Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Reynolds figures to be the starter at first in the absence of Ian Desmond, who is out with a broken left hand.

gettyimages 543230500 master Rockies Add Mark Reynolds Back To Roster, Put Bettis On 60 Day DL

Mark Reynolds #12 of the Colorado Rockies watches his two run walk-off home run against Silvino Bracho of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on June 26, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 9-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Reynolds hit a career-best .282 last season with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. He was limited to 32 at-bats after Aug. 11. He broke a bone in his left hand while swinging a bat, had surgery on Aug. 15, was activated Aug. 31 and broke his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch on Sept. 18.

He re-signed with Colorado in February on a minor-league deal.

gettyimages 610209230 Rockies Add Mark Reynolds Back To Roster, Put Bettis On 60 Day DL

Chad Bettis of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles. (credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Also Sunday, Colorado placed right-hander Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list as he deals with testicular cancer. There is no timetable for Bettis’ return.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia