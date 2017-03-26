Latest Forecast: Snow, Rain, Fog And Clouds

DENVER (CBS4) – With our change in the weather flow we have a small storm system tracking across eastern Colorado for Sunday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow across the state. Many mountain locations picked up measurable snowfall early Sunday morning.
With the added moisture there is a Dense Fog Advisory until noon for extreme eastern Colorado.
Over the Denver metro area and the Front Range there is a chance for showers off and on throughout the day. With the best chance before 3pm. Monday should dry out a bit with a better chance for significant rain arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday as a stronger system blows through the state.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.