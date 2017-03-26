Friends: The One Having Toughest Time With Murder Victim’s Death — His Dog

By Dillon Thomas

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Less than a week after Justin Doe was murdered in Centennial, his friends are speaking out in his memory.

Some of Doe’s closest friends, who have aided in planning his funeral, said their lives were turned upside down when he was killed.

“Just one second, and everything turned so quick,” said Abdu Arzate, a longtime friend and coworker of Doe’s.

Doe was killed outside of his office. Police said 29-year-old Nicholas Locascio was the gunman.

Doe’s friends said the gunman, and Doe, had no known connection prior to the shooting.

“(Locascio) probably has no idea who Justin was, what he did, or who he took away from this world,” said Andrew MacLean, a friend of Doe’s.

“He was murdered for no reason,” said Tim Huebbe, one of Doe’s close friends.

Some of Doe’s coworkers were preparing for lunch when they heard the gunshots.

“To see him, and find him like that, was surreal,” Arzate said. “I still can’t believe he is not here with us anymore.”

Doe’s friends said, arguably, the one having the toughest time accepting the loss is Doe’s dog.

“It is very obvious that (Max) is still waiting for him to come home,” Arzate said.

“Max,” a bull terrier, was said to have been with Doe everywhere he went. Doe often took Max to work, on hikes, biking and skateboarding.

“Everyone knew Justin with Max,” Arzate said. “They were inseparable.”

In line with his wishes, and his love for the outdoors, Doe’s ashes will be mixed with Aspen tree seeds. The tree will then serve as his final resting place.

“He loved the outdoors. He loved getting out there, and being a part of those outdoors,” MacLean said.

Doe will be laid to rest on April 1 at Boulder Spiritual Center. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

To help cover expenses, Doe’s friends have created a GoFundMe page. Proceeds will be given directly to expenses for the family.

Max, Doe’s dog, is expected to be adopted by Doe’s mother. Until then, Max is being watched by Doe’s friends while sleeping on Doe’s old shirts.

“(Life) is going to feel empty for a while,” Arzate said.

“I’ve never had a friend like him before. And I don’t think I’ll every have a friend like him again,” Huebbe said.

LINK: Justin Doe GoFundMe Page

