Bible Found In Islamic Center After Vandalism Incident

March 26, 2017 1:25 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating a vandalism incident at Islamic Center of Fort Collins that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the Islamic Center, at approximately 4 a.m. the suspect broke the back door of the center and created a lot of damage.

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

The Islamic Center believes a young man came armed with a screwdriver and used rocks to break windows.

A Bible was reportedly thrown into the center’s prayer room.

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

Fort Collins Police Services Chief John Hutto posted a tweet calling the crime “unacceptable” and is hoping someone provides information leading to the suspect.

