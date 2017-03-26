Bible Found In Islamic Center After Vandalism Incident

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating a vandalism incident at Islamic Center of Fort Collins that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to the Islamic Center, at approximately 4 a.m. the suspect broke the back door of the center and created a lot of damage.
The Islamic Center believes a young man came armed with a screwdriver and used rocks to break windows.
A Bible was reportedly thrown into the center’s prayer room.
Fort Collins Police Services Chief John Hutto posted a tweet calling the crime “unacceptable” and is hoping someone provides information leading to the suspect.