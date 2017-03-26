Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

March 26, 2017 1:32 PM

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A scuffle broke out on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump were marching when counter-protesters doused organizers with pepper spray, authorities said Saturday.

The violence erupted when the march of about 2,000 people at Bolsa Chica State Beach reached a group of about 30 counter-protesters, some of whom began spraying the irritant, said Capt. Kevin Pearsall of the California State Parks Police. Three people were arrested on suspicion of illegal use of pepper spray and a fourth person was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, he said.

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolencetrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolence90 90 09trunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolenc567etrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

Two people suffered minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention, Pearsall said.

An anti-Trump protester who allegedly used the eye irritant was kicked and punched in the sand by a group of Trump supporters, the Los Angeles Times reported (goo.gl/3C88wT).

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolen7899789cetrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolen456cetrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolen90 90 09cetrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

Counter-protesters said before the march began that they planned to try to stop the march’s progress with a “human wall.”

Earlier this month, a rally in Berkeley, California, in support of Trump turned violent, and his supporters clashed with counter-protesters in several fights that led to the arrest of 10 people and left at least seven people injured.

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviolen90 9 0 9cetrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

sat0181 camagabeachrallyviol890890encetrunc Arrests After Scuffle Breaks Out At Trump Rally

(credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia