All Quiet On The April Front

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe remains engorged with baby Sunday morning.
In their update, staff at the Animal Adventure Park marvel at her belly’s size, mention how calm she and the baby appear to be, and wonder if this is the “calm before the storm.”
Her handlers also say her teats are inconsistent in their milk production right now. Thus, April is keeping them guessing.
The park staff intends to inspect her outdoor yard’s condition now that the weather has improved. There is a chance April and her mate, Oliver, will be permitted outside Sunday.
Stay tuned, giraffe fans!