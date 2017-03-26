Alabama Man Arrested In Colorado After Escape

March 26, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Alabama, Austen Williams, Lawrence County, Pueblo County, Pueblo County Detention Center, Pueblo County Sheriff, Sandra Brooks

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a man who escaped from custody in Alabama has been arrested in Colorado.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Austen Williams was taken into custody on Saturday without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

web frame copy 414 Alabama Man Arrested In Colorado After Escape

Austen Williams (credit: Alabama’s Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Williams walked away from a work detail earlier this month after being jailed in Lawrence County, Alabama on misdemeanor drug charges.

He was arrested while doing yard work at a house where he was staying in Pueblo County.

A woman who authorities believe helped Williams escape also was arrested. Thirty-eight-year-old Sandra Brooks was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant from Alabama.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia