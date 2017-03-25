Surveillance Images Show Friday Night Bank Robbery

March 25, 2017 12:46 PM
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster are looking for help finding a man who robbed a bank on Friday night.

Surveillance Images Show Friday Night Bank Robbery

(credit: Westminster Police)

After showing the teller a note demanding money at approximately 6 p.m., the man walked away with an unknown amount of money. It happened at the TCF Bank on Federal Boulevard and 72nd, and police said no weapon was used.

Police released surveillance video from the bank. In the images, the white, bearded man appears to be 6 feet tall and in his early to mid-40s.

Westminster police released the following information about this case:

The Westminster Police department and the FBI are working together to investigate this incident. If you can identify this suspect or have any information on this incident, please contact Westminster Police at (303)658-4360. You may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 if you contact Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867.

