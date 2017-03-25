Self-Driving Uber Test Car Rolls After Collision

TEMPE, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — Officials say a self-driving Uber SUV was operating on its own when it was struck by another vehicle making a left turn at an intersection in Arizona, where the company is testing autonomous vehicles.
No one was seriously injured. Uber says its vehicles have been grounded as it investigates.
Police in Tempe say the self-driving SUV was obeying the law and the driver in the other car who didn’t yield was cited for a moving violation after the Friday night crash.
The collision caused the Uber to roll onto its side.
According to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO, the Uber vehicle was operating in self-driving mode, but there was a person in the front seat.
“We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle,” said an Uber spokesperson.
