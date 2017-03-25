New Arrests Announced In Murder Of 2 High School Students

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people now face first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two teenagers earlier this month near Colorado Springs.

On March 12, a passerby discovered their bodies of Natalie Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15, in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.

Last weekend police arrested Gustavo Marquez on murder charges.

On Saturday they announced the following three people have also now been arrested on first-degree murder charges:

Diego Chacon, 18

Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18

Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20

Each person also faces kidnapping and robbery charges in the case.

Police said Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, also faces charges in the case.

Greer’s mother said earlier this week she is devastated by her son’s death.

Greer and Partida, both of Colorado Springs, were friends who attended Coronado High School.

El Paso County investigators said they believe they have captured everyone responsible for the murders, but they said there’s a slight possibility more arrests could result from their ongoing investigation.