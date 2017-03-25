Latest Forecast: Overall Weather Pattern Has Changed

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have our big Friday storm moving east and opening the door for a tight ridge of high pressure to slide in over the central Rockies. This ridge will deliver a dry and warmer day for most of the state including Denver.

There is a cold front moving in from Utah to Wyoming that will bring in another shot of rain and snow for the state on Sunday. In fact, Denver has a 40% chance for rain showers on Sunday with some rain and drizzle on Sunday morning. There may even be a little rain mixed with snow early Sunday around and above 6,000 feet. Which includes areas near and in the foothills.

The mountains should pick up around 1 to 4 inches of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. With gusty winds expected in the mountains and the foothills on Sunday.

Our weather pattern at this point has dramatically changed from what we have already seen in the month of March before our big Friday storm. In fact, Denver has a chance of showers everyday in the week ahead. With the highest percentages for rain on Sunday and again on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.