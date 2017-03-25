Evacuee Sad To Learn Fire Was Allegedly Result Of ‘Messing Around’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An employee who had to evacuate from a day care center where she works after a wildfire broke out this week says she’s disheartened to learn of the arrests of two people on arson charges.

The North Turkey Creek Fire along Highway 285 spread dangerously fast, came within feet of five homes and took the work of six fire agencies to extinguish. It burned nearly 10 acres.

“It was scary because the (flames) were huge. They were super, super tall,” said Amy Gardner.

Flames grew as Gardner, a teacher at the Jefferson County center, rushed to evacuate 10 children.

“The minute we walked out the door you could just feel the heat from the fire,” she said. “It was like a hot summer day with blowing hot heat.”

Investigators now say the fire never had to happen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office arrested two 18-year-olds — Andrew Askins and Riley Costello — who are suspected of sparking the blaze by illegally setting off fireworks on parched land already fire ban under a fire ban.

“It makes me sad that they made the choice to play with fireworks and mess around, knowing they are 18 years old and they know better,” Gardner told CBS4.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jenny Fulton said a passerby stopped to help after the fire broke out and led deputies to the teens.

“It’s extremely dangerous, that’s why we have a fire ban in place,” Fulton said.

Flames from the wildfire destroyed an outbuilding, a storage unit and two cars. No one was hurt.

“Hopefully the punishment will fit the crime,” Gardner said. “I hope that they can do something to help maybe fix the situation and never do it again.”

Costello and Askins were arrested and booked into jail, and then immediately released from custody. It’s now up to the district attorney to determine whether or not to move forward with charges. Fulton said the two men expressed remorse over what happened.

There have been six fires in the area where the North Turkey Creek Fire broke out since the start of the month. Snow was covering most of the burn scar on Friday, but deputies say residents shouldn’t be fooled — fire danger concerns still remain high in what have been exceptionally dry conditions.

