Dream House Raffle Tickets On Sale Now

DENVER (CBS4) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver recently launched the ninth annual Dream House Raffle.
A limited number of tickets will be sold, offering participants a chance to win the Grand Prize of a multi-million dollar Denver Dream Home or $2 million in cash. An additional 2,750 prizes will be given away throughout the raffle period. The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 20.
This year’s Dream Home is 9,500 square feet. The master suite has views of the mountains. There is a water feature running through the spiral staircase. There is an elevator connecting an at-home entertainment space to the upstairs.
Proceeds from the Denver Dream House Raffle support the amazing kids and programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver has been in the Denver area for over 50 years,” said Jessie Rogers with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
Fifteen clubs throughout the Metro Area serve 2,000 children with after-school programming. For just $2.00 a year, children ages 6 to 18 can access homework help, mentors, a warm meal, and a wide range of opportunities.
“Then we tap into our three key program areas, academic success, character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. And so it’s a really great deal for them to spend their out of school time,” Rogers explained.
