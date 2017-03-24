Suspected Gunman Arrested 2 Days After Murder

March 24, 2017 5:57 PM
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected gunman in a workplace shooting in Centennial earlier this week was arrested on Friday.

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Locascio for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Justin Doe.

centennial shooting 5vomap frame 902 Suspected Gunman Arrested 2 Days After Murder

(credit: CBS)

Doe’s body was found outside an electrical supply business called QED on Jordan Road. Doe worked there as the company’s operations manager.

arapahoe county shooting Suspected Gunman Arrested 2 Days After Murder

(credit: Arapahoe County)

Doe, 32, started working at the company’s headquarters more than a decade ago and recently moved to help open the Centennial location.

nicholas locascio arrested centennial shooting from arapco so Suspected Gunman Arrested 2 Days After Murder

Nicholas Locascio (credit: Arapahoe County)

Investigators had been searching for Locascio, 29, after two days of searching. He was already in custody on unrelated drug charges after he was contacted near Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road early Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

