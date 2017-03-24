Suspected Gunman Arrested 2 Days After Murder

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected gunman in a workplace shooting in Centennial earlier this week was arrested on Friday.
Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Locascio for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Justin Doe.
Doe’s body was found outside an electrical supply business called QED on Jordan Road. Doe worked there as the company’s operations manager.
Doe, 32, started working at the company’s headquarters more than a decade ago and recently moved to help open the Centennial location.
Investigators had been searching for Locascio, 29, after two days of searching. He was already in custody on unrelated drug charges after he was contacted near Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road early Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the shooting.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown.