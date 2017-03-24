Students Stuck On School Bus After I-25 Closed

DENVER (CBS4)– Students from the Denver School of the Arts were on their way to Santa Fe, New Mexico when they became stranded on Interstate 25 on Friday.
The students were on a tour bus chartered by Denver Public Schools and traveling on I-25 when they made it as far as Trinidad. They could not go any further because the interstate was closed due to winter driving conditions.
The 49 students and five adults spent most of Friday on the bus that was stuck on I-25.
The bus was able to turn around and make its way back to Denver late Friday afternoon.
The students were planning to stop for dinner in Pueblo and should return to Denver by 8:30 p.m.
I-25 remained closed in both directions at Walsenburg until 4:30 p.m. Friday.