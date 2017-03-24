EYE ON THE STORM: Blizzard, whiteout conditions ... I-25 closed from CoSprings to Castle Rock, I-70 eastbound closed at Airpark Road (Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Traffic | Winter Ready)

Senzatela A Spring Surprise For The Rockies

March 24, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: Antonio Senzatela, Colorado Rockies

(The Sports Xchange) – As spring training begins to wind down, teams are getting surprise performances from players they might not have anticipated. Now is the time to figure out where those players fit in a team’s plans, whether it is in the major leagues or in the minors.

Here is a look at the biggest surprise of spring training for the Colorado Rockies, as determined by The Sports Xchange’s national network of baseball correspondents:

Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch during the spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 25, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (credit: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela, 22, who has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level, was limited to seven starts last year at Double-A Hartford, none after June 15 because of recurring shoulder inflammation and a return to his native Venezuela where his 52-year-old mother died in August of cancer.

But with one walk and 15 strikeouts in 15 Cactus League innings, the competitive and poised Senzatela is contending for a place in the Opening Day rotation thanks to outstanding command of a mid-90s fastball, an average slider that should become a plus pitch and good arm speed on an average changeup.

