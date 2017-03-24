Power Outages Blamed On Broken Poles, Rain

March 24, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: DMV, Power Outage, Xcel Energy

DENVER (CBS4)– Widespread power outages on Friday were blamed on a storm that brought a lot of rain to the Front Range.

Xcel Energy said there were about 9,000 homes without power throughout the Denver metro area on Friday.

Xcel told CBS4 that after weeks of dry weather, power poles can accumulate gunk that comes from dust, debris and other material. Then when it rains, it can potentially spark a fire.

(credit: CBS)

The rain, combined with strong winds, can topple power poles.

The storm is also being blamed for a widespread power outage at the DMV which took all computers at Colorado and county driver’s license offices off line until 3 p.m. Friday.

That kept customers waiting for licenses, permits or special documentation.

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t know when I’m going to be able to come back and get my permit,” said DMV customer Destiny Moore.

“Just because computers go down doesn’t mean that commerce stops. Why can’t thing be done the old fashioned way?” asked DMV customer Matthew Negle.

(credit: CBS)

Xcel Energy hopes to have power restored by 5 p.m. Friday.

