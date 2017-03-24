Colorado Not Issuing Driver’s Licenses Due To Power Problems

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Power issues are affecting services at Division of Motor Vehicles offices across Colorado.
A power outage at the main DMV office in Lakewood triggered the system-wide problem. It was related to the snowstorm that moved in overnight and closed schools and shut down major roads on Colorado’s Front Range.
A DMV spokewoman told CBS4 they are unable to issue driver’s licenses at any Colorado DMV office.
Processing of documents such as titles and registrations are unaffected.
*This story has been updated to reflect that only the issuing of driver’s licenses is affected.