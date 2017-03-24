Police Search For Light Rail Station Attackers

March 24, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Broadway Light Rail Station, Broadway Street, Crime Stoppers, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for two man who attacked a victim at a light rail station, seemingly unprovoked.

Police say about 8 p.m. March 11, the suspects attacked the victim at the Broadway Light Rail station located at 855 S. Broadway St.

crimestoppers Police Search For Light Rail Station Attackers

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia