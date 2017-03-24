Police Search For Bank Robber Who Ran Away

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are searching for a man who robbed a bank and then ran away.
The man walked into the TCF Bank at 7026 Federal Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Friday and gave the teller a note demanding money.
No weapons were used. Once he got the money, the man then ran away from the bank.
The bank robber is described as early to mid 40s, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, 180 to 200 pounds with a brown goatee. He was wearing a red shirt, dark colored pants, a tan jacket and a red baseball cap.
Additional Information from Westminster Police:
The Westminster Police department and the FBI are working together to investigate this incident. If you can identify this suspect or have any information on this incident, please contact Westminster Police at (303)658-4360. You may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 if you contact Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867.