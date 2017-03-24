Peyton Manning Celebrates His 41st Birthday

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday marks former Denver Broncos Peyton Manning’s 41st birthday, and the NFL has put together a great tribute video.
In the video on NFL.com, scenes from Manning’s childhood are interspersed with scenes of him making passes and doing dances, and even singing.
Featured prominently is the “Omaha” yell which the quarterback so often used to confuse or frustrate opposing defenses.
On Wednesday, the Air Force Academy released photos showing Manning visiting with cadets and speaking about leadership.