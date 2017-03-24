EYE ON THE STORM: I-70 eastbound closed at Airpark Road (Watch Latest Forecast | Traffic | Winter Ready)

Peyton Manning Celebrates His 41st Birthday

March 24, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, NFL, Peyton Manning

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday marks former Denver Broncos Peyton Manning’s 41st birthday, and the NFL has put together a great tribute video.

In the video on NFL.com, scenes from Manning’s childhood are interspersed with scenes of him making passes and doing dances, and even singing.

peyton manning runs Peyton Manning Celebrates His 41st Birthday

Peyton Manning (credit: CBS)

Featured prominently is the “Omaha” yell which the quarterback so often used to confuse or frustrate opposing defenses.

On Wednesday, the Air Force Academy released photos showing Manning visiting with cadets and speaking about leadership.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia