Major Road Closures Result From Colorado Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – The blizzard, whiteout conditions from a winter storm south and east of Denver have forced major highway closures Friday morning.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.
Other major roads and highways around Colorado Springs are also closed, including Highway 83 between Colorado Springs and Parker. Also:
– CO 94 from mile point 9 to Punkin Center
– US 24 from Constitution (mp 314.5) to Limon
– CO 86 from Kiowa to Limon
Eastbound Interstate 70 at Airpark Road was also closed.
Other roads are mostly just wet in the central and northern parts of the Denver metro area, but there are some school closings as a result of the storm.
