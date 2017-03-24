EYE ON THE STORM: Blizzard, whiteout conditions ... I-25 closed from CoSprings to Castle Rock, I-70 eastbound closed at Airpark Road (Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Traffic | Winter Ready)

Major Road Closures Result From Colorado Winter Storm

March 24, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Douglas County, El Paso County, Interstate 25, Interstate 70, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – The blizzard, whiteout conditions from a winter storm south and east of Denver have forced major highway closures Friday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

WINTER DRIVING: Traffic | Winter Ready

Other major roads and highways around Colorado Springs are also closed, including Highway 83 between Colorado Springs and Parker. Also:

– CO 94 from mile point 9 to Punkin Center
– US 24 from Constitution (mp 314.5) to Limon
– CO 86 from Kiowa to Limon

i 70 Major Road Closures Result From Colorado Winter Storm

CBS4’s Chris Spears helps CDOT crews lower the barrier, closing Interstate 70 Friday morning at Airpark Road. (credit: CBS)

Eastbound Interstate 70 at Airpark Road was also closed.

Other roads are mostly just wet in the central and northern parts of the Denver metro area, but there are some school closings as a result of the storm.

RELATED: Colorado Schools Close, Flights Canceled, Some Power Out In Snowstorm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia