Colorado Snow Totals: Storm Drops 18 Inches In Larkspur

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Precipitation in the Denver metro area has finished as an overnight snowstorm that closed schools and canceled flights has moved out. All advisories for the Denver area have been canceled.

A Blizzard Warning remains for the Palmer Divide and a closure of eastbound Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains persists.

Heavy snow is continuing around Limon, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a lot of vehicles are backed up in both directions because of the continued closure. The interstate remains closed mainly because of visibility issues.

Below lies a partial list of snow totals. A few of the amounts in Douglas and Elbert Counties may still go up. The “official” Denver total is a trace at DIA.

Larkspur 18.0 inches

The Pinery 11.0

Black Forest 9.6

Monument 9.0

Castle Rock 7.0

Woodland Park 6.5

Conifer 5.5

Franktown 4.5

Colorado Springs 4.0

Idaho Springs 4.3

Parker 3.3

Black Hawk 3.1

Evergreen 3.0

SE Aurora 2.8

Lone Tree 2.0

Byers 2.0

Denver had 0.55 inches of liquid, therefore Friday becomes our wettest day in almost 9 months (since 7/1/2016)!

Officially a trace of snow in Denver today. But a whopping 0.55" of badly needed rain. Wettest day in 9 months! #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/kvh99Lgiwk — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) March 24, 2017

Our CBS4 Weather Watchers also reported snow totals of just an inch in some areas to over half a foot in Douglas County. Information on how to become a CBS4 Weather Watcher.

