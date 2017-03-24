EYE ON THE STORM: I-70 eastbound closed at Airpark Road (Watch Latest Forecast | Traffic | Winter Ready)

Colorado Snow Totals: Storm Drops 18 Inches In Larkspur

March 24, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Drought, Interstate 70, Snow Totals, Winter Storm

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Precipitation in the Denver metro area has finished as an overnight snowstorm that closed schools and canceled flights has moved out. All advisories for the Denver area have been canceled.

Snow early Friday morning in Castle Pines (credit: CBS)

Snow early Friday morning in Castle Pines (credit: CBS)

A Blizzard Warning remains for the Palmer Divide and a closure of eastbound Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains persists.

RELATED: Colorado Storm Rapidly Departs, Unsettled Weather To Return

Heavy snow is continuing around Limon, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a lot of vehicles are backed up in both directions because of the continued closure. The interstate remains closed mainly because of visibility issues.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Below lies a partial list of snow totals. A few of the amounts in Douglas and Elbert Counties may still go up. The “official” Denver total is a trace at DIA.

Larkspur 18.0 inches
The Pinery 11.0
Black Forest 9.6
Monument 9.0
Castle Rock 7.0
Woodland Park 6.5
Conifer 5.5
Franktown 4.5
Colorado Springs 4.0
Idaho Springs 4.3
Parker 3.3
Black Hawk 3.1
Evergreen 3.0
SE Aurora 2.8
Lone Tree 2.0
Byers 2.0

Denver had 0.55 inches of liquid, therefore Friday becomes our wettest day in almost 9 months (since 7/1/2016)!

Our CBS4 Weather Watchers also reported snow totals of just an inch in some areas to over half a foot in Douglas County. Information on how to become a CBS4 Weather Watcher.











 

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

