Colorado Schools Close, Flights Canceled In Snowstorm

DENVER (CBS4) – Several major Colorado school districts have closed on Friday and some flights at DIA are canceled as a winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to parts of the Front Range.
The following districts announced they will be closed Friday: Douglas County, Cherry Creek, Elbert and Elizabeth. There are also other school closures and delays. Check the full list of school closings.
As of 6:15 a.m., 44 flights had been canceled Friday at Denver International Airport.
RELATED: Major Road Closures Result From Colorado Winter Storm
Approximately 10,000 customers are without power statewide because of the storm.