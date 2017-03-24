EYE ON THE STORM: Blizzard, whiteout conditions ... I-25 closed from CoSprings to Castle Rock, I-70 eastbound closed at Airpark Road (Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Traffic | Winter Ready)

Colorado Schools Close, Flights Canceled In Snowstorm

March 24, 2017 6:41 AM

DENVER (CBS4) – Several major Colorado school districts have closed on Friday and some flights at DIA are canceled as a winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to parts of the Front Range.

The following districts announced they will be closed Friday: Douglas County, Cherry Creek, Elbert and Elizabeth. There are also other school closures and delays. Check the full list of school closings.

snow1 Colorado Schools Close, Flights Canceled In Snowstorm

CBS4’s Lane Lyon shows snow accumulation in Castle Pines south of Denver early Friday morning. (credit: CBS)

As of 6:15 a.m., 44 flights had been canceled Friday at Denver International Airport.

RELATED: Major Road Closures Result From Colorado Winter Storm

Approximately 10,000 customers are without power statewide because of the storm.

