18-Year-Olds Arrested, Accused Of Lighting Fireworks That Started Wildfire

March 24, 2017 12:47 PM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two 18-year-olds who were allegedly lighting fireworks have been arrested and are accused of causing a 7-acre wildfire that burned a building and forced the closure of a state highway.

The North Turkey Creek Fire on Wednesday forced evacuations and destroyed an outbuilding, a storage unit and two cars before firefighters were able to get it under control.

The North Turkey Creek Fire (credit: Jefferson County)

Highway 285 was closed for three hours during the firefight.

Riley Costello and Andrew Askins were arrested on Thursday on tentative 2nd degree arson charges.

Riley Costello (credit: Jefferson County)

Andrew Askins (credit: Jefferson County)

A fire ban was in effect on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the fire.

