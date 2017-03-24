18-Year-Olds Arrested, Accused Of Lighting Fireworks That Started Wildfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two 18-year-olds who were allegedly lighting fireworks have been arrested and are accused of causing a 7-acre wildfire that burned a building and forced the closure of a state highway.
The North Turkey Creek Fire on Wednesday forced evacuations and destroyed an outbuilding, a storage unit and two cars before firefighters were able to get it under control.
Highway 285 was closed for three hours during the firefight.
Riley Costello and Andrew Askins were arrested on Thursday on tentative 2nd degree arson charges.
A fire ban was in effect on Wednesday.
No one was hurt in the fire.
