18-Year-Olds Arrested, Accused Of Lighting Fireworks That Started Wildfire

18-Year-Olds Arrested, Accused Of Lighting Fireworks That Started WildfireTwo 18-year-olds who were allegedly lighting fireworks have been arrested and are accused of causing a 7-acre wildfire that burned a building and forced the closure of a state highway.

Democrats Oppose Gorsuch, Say He Rules Against WorkersThree additional Democrats said Friday that they will vote against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and will support a filibuster against him.

Colorado Snow Totals: Storm Drops 18 Inches In LarkspurPrecipitation in the Denver metro area has finished as an overnight snowstorm has moved out. All advisories for the Denver area have been canceled.