Trump To House GOP: ‘Let’s Vote’

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Republicans say a vote on the health care bill will happen on Friday despite the fact that the GOP leadership is still trying to secure votes.
President Donald Trump wants the divided House to vote and send them a simple message: “Let’s vote.”
Republicans emerged from a closed-door meeting on Thursday evening and said they will vote on Friday afternoon.
Senior White House adviser Steve Bannon told reporters as he left the meeting Thursday night that the administration wants a vote.
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told lawmakers: “Negotiations are over. We’d like to vote tomorrow and let’s get this done for the American people.”