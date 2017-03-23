SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning for several Front Range counties (Watch Latest Forecast)

Pipe Bomb Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

March 23, 2017 4:19 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A man accused of leaving pipe bombs in the safe in his downtown Denver hotel room and writing the word “explosives” on the closet mirror pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a destructive device on Thursday.

Adam Hayat, 35, was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury. Hayat is a former Marine and served overseas.

Hayat was arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 16, a day after the explosives were found in Denver.

On Thursday, he appeared before a federal judge in Denver. The judge told Hayat that he was disappointed there weren’t better mental health treatment options while he remains in custody.

