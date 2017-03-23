PHOTOS: Peyton Manning Visits Air Force Academy

Latest Forecast: Spring Quickly Turns Back Into Winter Tonight A powerful spring storm is set to bring rain, snow, and a lot of wind to the Front Range Thursday night and Friday morning. The storm will also bring the heaviest snow in weeks to the mountains.

Wildfire Fears In Jefferson County: 'I've Never Seen A Winter Like This'With two more fires on the day before a Red Flag Warning goes into effect, residents in the Jefferson County foothills are concerned the dry conditions could mean disaster soon.