PHOTOS: Peyton Manning Visits Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Photos have surfaced of former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning visiting the Air Force Academy last month.
The academy released photos on Thursday of Manning meeting cadets and signing autographs in late February.
Manning also spoke to cadets and staff as part of their National Character and Leadership Symposium.
A year ago Manning was making major headlines by announcing his retirement following Super Bowl 50. Recently, he’s mostly been out of the news cycle.
Manning retired as the NFL’s leader in career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), most passing touchdowns in a season (55) and most passing yards in a season (5,477), just to name a few.