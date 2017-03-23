PHOTOS: Peyton Manning Visits Air Force Academy

March 23, 2017 12:13 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Photos have surfaced of former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning visiting the Air Force Academy last month.

(credit: Air Force Academy)

The academy released photos on Thursday of Manning meeting cadets and signing autographs in late February.

(credit: Air Force Academy)

Manning also spoke to cadets and staff as part of their National Character and Leadership Symposium.

(credit: Air Force Academy)

A year ago Manning was making major headlines by announcing his retirement following Super Bowl 50. Recently, he’s mostly been out of the news cycle.

Peyton Manning (credit: Air Force Academy)

Manning retired as the NFL’s leader in career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), most passing touchdowns in a season (55) and most passing yards in a season (5,477), just to name a few.

See more photos of Manning’s visit.

